Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro gets two new metal straps

Samsung has released two new metal straps for its Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The two new straps have been launched in Korea.

The new straps for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro include a Milanese strap which is available in 40mm and 44mm for the Galaxy Watch 5. The second bracelet is a Link Bracelet for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung Electronics will also introduce a ‘Millanese’ strap for the ‘Galaxy Watch 5’. The Milenise strap is made of premium stainless steel material, which boasts strong durability and can be used with confidence without worrying about contamination and corrosion.

In addition, the mesh structure of stainless steel is tightly combined to provide a comfortable fit and excellent ventilation. This product also uses a button to connect the body to the strap, and a magnetic fastening method is applied to the buckle.

The ‘Link Bracelet’ strap, which will enhance the elegance of the ‘Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’, is made of lightweight and durable titanium material and contains the sensibility of an analog watch. Users can feel as if they are wearing a watch with a new design just by changing the strap.

If the D-buckle sports band, the basic strap of the ‘Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’, is more suitable for outdoor activities, the Link Bracelet strap creates a luxurious analog watch feel and can be matched with a suit.

You can find out more details about the two new straps for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro over at Samsung at the link below. So far they have been released in Korea, as yet there are no details on when they will be available in more countries.

