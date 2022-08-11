Samsung AI Forum 2022 show latest AI tech

Samsung is holding its Samsung AI Forum 2022 from the 8th to the 9th of November and the company is showing off its latest AI technology.

This is the sixth year of Samsung’s Artificial Intelligence event, Samsung will be live streaming the event on their youtube Channel.

In the “AI for R&D Innovation” session, research leaders at SAIT, including the Executive Vice President and Head of SAIT’s AI Research Center, Changkyu Choi, shared the status and vision of Samsung’s research on AI. Specifically, they discussed how AI technology will be influential in fields including semiconductors and material development.

In a session named “Recent Advances of AI Algorithms,” Minjoon Seo, a professor at KAIST, and Hyunoh Song, a professor at Seoul National University, delivered presentations on the latest research achievements on AI algorithms, including large language model-based interface for ultra-accurate semantic search.

Lastly, in a session called “Large Scale Computing for AI and HPC,” leading researchers on supercomputers, including the former IBM and Intel Fellow, Alan Gara, discussed the role of AI in the future of high-performance computing. They also introduced an insightful case on processing-in-memory, an innovative technology that is enabled by the development of next-generation supercomputers.

You can find out more details about the Samsung AI Forum 2022 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



