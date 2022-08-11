Samsung Galaxy Unpacked video replay released

Samsung has released a full video replay for its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event that took place yesterday.

There were a number of new devices announced at the event, this included the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can see the full video of the press event below.

Samsung also unveiled its latest wireless headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which are now the top model in the range of Galaxy Buds. All of these new devices are launching shortly and we are looking forward to seeing the new smartphones.

At the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung Electronics unveiled its new generation of devices set to bring barrier-defying mobile experiences to users — Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy ZFold4, Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

In case you weren’t able to tune in to the livestream of the event, you can catch up on all the latest announcements by taking a look at the replay video below, and be sure to stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for more information on Samsung’s latest innovations.

You can find out more details about all of the new devices that were announced by Samsung over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

