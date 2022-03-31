Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra gets reviewed

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra launched recently, we have already seen a couple of videos of the device and now we have a review video.

The video below from UrAvgConsumer gives us a look at the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet and we get to find out more details about the device.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display that has a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM there are also are three storage options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features two cameras on the front and also two cameras on the back. On the front of the tablet, there is a dual 12-megapixel camera setup that is designed for video calls and also for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6-megapixel ultrawide camera,

The S8 Ultra tablet comes with an 11,200 mAh battery and it comes with 45W Super FastCharging 2.0. Pricing starts at $1,099 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage model. The 12GB of RAM model costs $1,199.99 and the top model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs $1,399.99.

Source & Image Credit: UrAvgConsumer

