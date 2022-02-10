Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra shown off on video

As well as the new Galaxy S22 smartphones, Samsung also unveiled some new tablets, the top model in the range is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The video below from Engadget gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet and its range of features.

As well as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, there is also the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, the three tablets come with different display sizes, 11 inches, 12.4 inches, and 14.6 inches.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. There are three storage options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The tablet comes with four cameras, on the front, there are dual 12-megapixel cameras, and on the back, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6-megapixel ultrawide camera. This new flagship Android tablet also comes with an 11,200 mAh battery and it features Super FastCharging 2.0 up to 45W.

Pricing for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099 for the 8GB of RAm and 128GB storage model. The 12GB of RAM model costs $1,199.99 and the top model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs $1,399.99, Samsung is not taking pre-orders on all three models.

Source and Image Credit: Engadget

