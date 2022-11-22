Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE gets benchmarked

Samsung is apparently getting ready to launch a cheaper version of their Galaxy Tab S8, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-X506B.

The device will apparently come with an LCD display instead of an AMOLED display like the Galaxy Tab S8 models.

The new Galaxy Tab S8 FE is also rumored to come with a MediaTek 900T processor and the device will be available with 4GB of RAM and a range of storage options. There are also expected to be other RAM options for the tablet as well.

The tablet will apparently be available in WiFi-only models and a WiFi and 5G model, the cameras may be the same as the standard model.

The standard Galaxy Tab S8 comes with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Galaxy Stab S8 comes in three models, one with an 11-inch display, one with a 12.4-inch display, and the ultra model which has a 14.6-inch display. It is not clear as yet what size display the Galaxy Tab S8 FE model will feature.

As yet we do not have any details on when the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet will launch, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

