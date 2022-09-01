Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro rugged tablet unveiled

Samsung is launching a new rugged Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro and the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

The device is powered by an octa-core processor, Samsung has not specified which processor, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The tablet also comes with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card and it features Android 12 and a 7600 mAh battery. The battery on the tablet is user replaceable and the device features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back.

On the front of the tablet, there is an 8-megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 13-megapixel camera and a flash.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro comes with 5G LTE it is available with a dual or single SIM, the tablet features an IP68 rating and conforms to the MIL-STD-810H standard it also comes with an anti-shock casing and features Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The tablet features Samsung Knox for security it also features face recognition, a fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Atmos.

Samsung has not revealed how much their new Android tablet will retail for, it will be available in Europe from this month and then in Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East later this year.

