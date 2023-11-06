Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ launched in South Korea

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet was made official last month and now Samsung is launching the tablet in its home country of South Korea. The device will retail for 368, 500 won for the WiFi-only tablet, and the 5G version costs 418,000 won.

For those considering the Galaxy Tab A9+, it’s worth noting that this device boasts an expansive 11-inch screen, delivering a crisp and clear Full HD+ visual experience with its 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a robust octa-core processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Potential buyers have the option to select from two configurations based on their needs: one with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage, and another with 8GB of RAM accompanied by 128GB of storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and documents. Additionally, the tablet includes a microSD card slot, offering the flexibility to expand storage space as required.

The data of ‘Galaxy Tab A9+’ is safely stored by ‘ Samsung Knox’ , and users can easily identify and manage the items where their data is shared in the ‘ Security & Privacy ’ menu of ‘ Settings ’ . You can .

Additionally , ‘ Galaxy Tab A9+’ supports the ‘ Samsung Kids’ function , providing a safe digital environment for children . Guardians can easily set it up through the quick panel , set usage time , designate accessible apps, etc.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet over at Samsungh’s website at the link below, the device is now available from Samsung and other retailers in Korea.

Source Samsung



