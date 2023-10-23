Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ tablets get official

Samsung is adding two new tablets to its range with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and the Galaxy Tab A9+, both devices have similar specifications and feature different size displays.

The Galaxy Tab A9 comes with an 8.7-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels and the Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with an 11-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

Both tablets are powered by an octa-core processor and they come with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, both tablets feature a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features a 2-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera, there is also a 5,100 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with a 5-megapixel front camera and a 2-megapixel rear camera and it features a 7,040 mAh battery.

Galaxy Tab A9+ users can get lost in cinematic experiences, thanks to a 90Hz refresh rate — for lag free gaming or scrolling — and enjoy immersive sound with Quad speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos. With hyper-fast 5G connectivity,2 there’s no need to worry about interrupted streaming when you’re on the go. Galaxy Tab A9 features Dual speakers and LTE connectivity. Both tablets feature sleek, unibody designs with a soft-texture back cover, making them easy to handle.

Both tablets come with Android 13 and they are available in a range of colors including Silver, Graphite and Navy, you can find out more details about these new Android tablerts over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals