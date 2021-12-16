Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet for some time, the tablet is now official.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5 inch LCD display that features a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

“In a world where remote working and learning has become the norm, tablets have become an indispensable device for so many,” said Matthew Leem, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing Group, MX (Mobile eXperience) Business at Samsung Electronics. “They’re the perfect tool for getting more out of our online activities both at home and on the go. We know people are increasingly turning to tablets for video calls, online classrooms, gaming and streaming, so we equipped the Galaxy Tab A8 with brilliant new features to help you connect on a new level.”

The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc Tiger T618 mobile processor and it comes with various RAM and storage options.

There are three RAM and storage options, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some additional storage there is also a microSD card slot.

The new Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 7040 mAh battery and it features 15W fast charging, on the front of the handset there is a 5-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8 will come in a choice of three colors, Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold, it will be available in Europe this month and in the US in January 2022.

Source Samsung

