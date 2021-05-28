Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite unveiled

As well as the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung also unveiled another tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7 inch display with a WXGA+ resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels and the device features an octa core Mediatek Helio P22 processor and a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage and a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with a 5100 mAh battery and 15W fast charging and it also comes with Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1. On the front of the device there is a 2 megapixel camera and on the back there is an 8 megapixel camera.

The new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will retail for £149 for the WiFi version and for £179 for the LTE model, you can find out more details at the link below.

