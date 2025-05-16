Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: First Look at the Ultra-Slim Flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge redefines smartphone design with its remarkably slim and lightweight profile. At just 5.8 mm thick and weighing 163 g, it stands as one of the thinnest and lightest smartphones on the market. While its design is its most eye-catching feature, the device also incorporates advanced technology and thoughtful innovations. However, some compromises have been made compared to its sibling, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The video below from Matt Talks Tech provides more insights into the key aspects of the Galaxy S25 Edge, from its design and display to its performance and additional features, helping you determine if it aligns with your needs.

Design and Build: A Fusion of Elegance and Durability

The standout feature of the Galaxy S25 Edge is its ultra-thin design, which sets it apart in the crowded smartphone market. The titanium frame not only enhances the phone’s durability but also provides a premium feel that exudes sophistication. Available in titanium black, blue, and silver, the device offers a sleek aesthetic that appeals to users who value both style and substance.

To ensure the phone withstands daily wear and tear, Samsung has equipped it with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which offers enhanced resistance to scratches and drops. Despite its slim profile, the phone feels sturdy and well-engineered, making it a standout in terms of both design and build quality. The combination of a lightweight body and durable materials ensures the Galaxy S25 Edge is both practical and visually appealing.

Display: Immersive Visuals with Upscaling Technology

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, delivering vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and an immersive viewing experience. While it lacks the Quad HD resolution found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the display compensates with upscaling technology that enhances video quality by up to 43%. This makes it an excellent choice for streaming, casual gaming, and everyday use.

The edge-to-edge design further emphasizes the phone’s sleek aesthetic, creating a seamless visual experience. However, users accustomed to higher resolutions may notice the difference, particularly when comparing it to premium models like the S25 Ultra. Despite this, the display remains a strong point, offering a balance between quality and efficiency.

Performance: Efficient Power for Everyday Tasks

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by a customized Snapdragon Elite chip, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm. This ensures impressive performance, whether you’re multitasking, running demanding applications, or switching between tasks. The device handles these activities seamlessly, providing a smooth and responsive user experience.

Benchmark tests reveal performance levels comparable to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, highlighting the phone’s ability to deliver both power and efficiency. The energy-efficient design of the Snapdragon chip also contributes to optimized battery life, making the S25 Edge a reliable choice for everyday users who prioritize performance without compromising on battery longevity.

Battery and Storage: Practical Choices for Everyday Use

The Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a 3,900 mAh battery, which Samsung claims can last a full day under normal usage conditions. While the battery capacity is smaller than that of the S25 Ultra, the energy-efficient Snapdragon chip ensures that power consumption is optimized, allowing users to get through their day without frequent recharging.

Storage options include 256 GB and 512 GB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos. However, the lack of expandable storage may be a limitation for users who require additional capacity. For most users, the available storage options should suffice, but those with extensive storage needs may need to consider cloud storage solutions or alternative devices.

Camera: Versatility with AI Integration

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual rear camera system, consisting of a 200 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens. This setup delivers sharp details and vibrant colors, making it suitable for a variety of photography needs. The AI-enhanced zoom offers up to 20x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects with clarity.

While the camera system doesn’t match the advanced zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it remains more than sufficient for most users. The integration of AI further enhances image processing, making sure high-quality results in diverse lighting conditions. Whether you’re capturing landscapes or close-ups, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s camera delivers reliable performance.

Software and Updates: Long-Term Support and AI Features

The Galaxy S25 Edge runs on Samsung’s One UI 7, offering a user-friendly interface that simplifies navigation. One of its standout features is the promise of seven years of OS and security updates, making sure the device remains up-to-date and secure for an extended period.

Additionally, the phone integrates AI features, including Gemini, which enhances functionality across apps and services. These updates and integrations make the Galaxy S25 Edge a future-proof device, appealing to users who prioritize longevity and innovative technology.

Additional Features: Customization and Trade-Offs

The slim design of the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with certain trade-offs. For instance, the device does not support the S Pen, a feature popular among productivity-focused users. However, Samsung has introduced a new upgrade program, allowing users to trade in their device with a 50% value guarantee, making future upgrades more affordable.

The phone is also compatible with a variety of cases, including clear plastic, vegan leather, and silicone, giving users the flexibility to personalize their device. These customization options, combined with the phone’s sleek design, make it a versatile choice for a wide range of users.

Price and Availability: A Premium Offering

The Galaxy S25 Edge is priced at £1,099 in the UK and $1,099 in the US for the 256 GB model. It will be available for purchase starting May 30th. While the price positions it as a premium device, the combination of innovative design, advanced features, and long-term software support may justify the cost for many users.

For those seeking a lightweight, ultra-thin smartphone with reliable performance and future-proof features, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers a compelling option. However, users who require expandable storage or advanced camera capabilities may want to explore other models within Samsung’s lineup.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



