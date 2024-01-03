Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones coming January 17th

Samsung has announced that it will be holding a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones on the 17th of January 2024, the event will take place in San Jose at 10 a.m. PST.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 press event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and also on the company’s YouTube channel, you can see more details about the event below.

A revolutionary mobile experience is coming. Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create. The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet.

On January 17, Samsung Electronics will host Unpacked in San Jose. Join us as we unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, providing an all-new mobile experience powered by AI. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. GMT and 7 p.m. CET.

Samsung will be unveiling its new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones at the event, the line up is rumored to include the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we are expecting to see some other new devices at the event.

Source Samsung



