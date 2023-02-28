Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets taken apart (Video)

We previously saw a durability test on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone and now we have a teardown of the handset.

the video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at the inside of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and we get to see how the handset is constructed.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and a choice of RAM and storage up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic OLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and it features Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a range of high-end cameras, these include a 00-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras on the rear of the device.

On the front of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel camera that has been designed for video chat and for taking selfies.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it supports 45W fast charging, plus it features the Samsung One UI 5.1 which is based on Google’s Android 13 OS.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything





