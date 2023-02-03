Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top model in Samsung’s new smartphone line up and the handset comes with some impressive specifications.

This includes a 6.8-inch Edge display with a qHD+ resolution and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The handset also comes with the new Samsung 200-megapixel wide-angle camera for its main camera, plus up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Here are the handset’s full specifications:

Display 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode Vision booster Enhanced comfort * Measured diagonally, actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 78.1 X 163.4 X 8.9mm, 234g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, FOV 120˚ 200 MP Wide Camera F1.7, FOV 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera 10x Optical Zoom, F4.9, FOV 11˚ 12MP Front Camera F2.2, FOV 80˚ * 100X Space Zoom includes 10x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 10x may cause some image deterioration. AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory 12GB + 1TB 12 + 512GB 12 + 256GB 8 + 256GB * Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

* Memory option may vary by market. Battery 5,000mAh * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,855mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging* Wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** and 5A USB-C cable*** Fast Wireless Charging 2.0**** Wireless PowerShare***** * Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. ** 45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S23 Ultra while device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **** Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ***** Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 13 One UI 5.1 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 * Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

** Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment.

*** Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault Water Resistance IP68 * IP68 Rating: Conducted under lab test conditions. Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





