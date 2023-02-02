Samsung Galaxy S23 range up for pre-order at O2

Mobile carrier O2 is now taking pre-orders on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones, the handsets will go on sale on the 17th of February.

O2 is now taking pre-orders on the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can see some of the offers available below.

With O2, cost-conscious customers can get the new S23 from just £22.75 a month for the first three months, then £49.74 thereafter when they purchase the device before the 22 March 2023.

O2 is also offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB from £40.75* per month for 2GB data and just £30 upfront, and the S23+ 256GB from £46.31* per month for 2GB and £30 upfront. Those looking for the ultimate S23 device can get the S23 Ultra 256GB starting from £51.87* per month for 2GB and £30 upfront.

From now until 17 February 2023, customers who pre-order from the S23 range can enjoy a free storage upgrade, giving them more for their money. Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB, for example, can benefit from the higher storage option for no extra cost.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones over at O2 at the link below.

Source O2





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals