Samsung Galaxy S23 reservations start in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones are not official as yet, the handsets will be launched at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event which will take place on the 1st of February.

Samsung has now started to take reservations on the handsets in India ahead of next month’s launch, you can do this by paying a deposit of INR 2,000 which is about $25.

Customers who preregister for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones will receive an e-voucher worth INR 5,000, which is about $60 at the current exchange rate.

The INR 2,000 deposit is refundable and you will be able to choose which model of the new Galaxy S23 smartphone you want.

Samsung will launch a total of three models in this year’s Galaxy S23 lineup. These will include the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy 23 Plus, and the top model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Last week we saw some new leaked press shots of the Galaxy S2 and Galaxy S23 Plus, we previously saw some leaked photos of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We will have full details about the new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones when they are made official at Galaxy Unpacked early next month. We are looking forward to finding out more details about Samsung’s new flagship smartphones.

Source Sammobile





