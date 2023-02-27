Samsung Galaxy S23 range and more being shown off at MWC 2023

Mobile World Congress 2023 starts today and Samsung is showing off its new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones and a range of other devices at the event.

The event takes place from today until the 2nd of March in Barcelona and Samsung is showcasing its latest Galaxcxy devices.

The Galaxy S23 series’ advanced camera system gives users more freedom to explore their creativity, allowing them to capture truly cinematic photos and videos. Visitors to the booth can test out the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s all-new camera features, including Nightography capabilities in a low-light, 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor1 for photos with incredible details, as well as advanced portrait photos with an AI Stereo Depth Map. The Galaxy S23 series offers the fastest and most powerful performance ever in Galaxy to gamers and creators.2 Visitors can play racing games at the booth and experience the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s powerful gaming performance.

At the core of Samsung Galaxy Ultra innovation is the connected experience with the expanded Galaxy ecosystem. Visitors can explore seamless phone to PC connected features with the all-new Galaxy Book3 Ultra, which offers fast and frictionless movement across multiple devices, screens and operating systems. MWC attendees can also discover the best of Samsung’s services with demos for sleep coaching with Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch5, Samsung Wallet and connecting and controlling home devices with SmartThings. They can also explore privacy features and the endless customization options available on Galaxy devices with One UI 5.1.

You can find more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones and other Samsung devices at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals