Samsung Galaxy S23 lands on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is now available with Vodafone in the UK. There are three models available, the Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. The handsets launched globally last week.

The new Galaxy S23 lineup is available on a range of contracts with Vodafone, you can see more information on this below.

Vodafone is offering an instant and guaranteed trade-in saving. Customers who trade in an eligible device*** using Vodafone’s Trade-in Tool (available through the My Vodafone app) – can save up to £648 guaranteed when they purchase a smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy S23 range. This includes up to £504 trade-in saving and £144 airtime saving.

With the UK’s only Phone Buy-Back Guarantee, customers can buy one of the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Series smartphones and Vodafone will buy it back for a guaranteed price next year. The Phone Buy-Back Guarantee complements Vodafone’s Trade-in which guarantees customers will get a great price for their current device when they trade it for a new Samsung Galaxy. With a great price for their phone today and tomorrow, alongside up to 36-months interest free finance, Vodafone customers can get the latest tech in a more affordable way.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra at the link below.

Source Vodafone





