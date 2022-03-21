Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra users reporting GPS problems

Samsung launched its new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones recently, the top model in the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Now there are reports of some owners of the Galaxy S22 Ultra having issues with GPS on the new Samsung flagship.

Owners of the handset who have had the problem have posted details about it on the Samsung forums and there seem to be quite a few people with the issues.

Same issue here on my S22 Ultra. Previous S21 Ultra had no issues and i’ve verified the location settings are correct. Old phone works in the same vehicle where the S22 shows no GPS signal so not a localized interference issue. Will try the reboot, but this one needs a fix

Another owner of the device has had the same problem:

I too, am coming from an S21 Ultra. Again, like you absolutely no issues at all. Location services, should simply work. They are a basic fundamental feature of the phone, I’m astounded that it’s an issue.

Its reassuring somewhat that others seem to have the same issue’s but Samsung really needs to address the issue.

As yet there are no details on when Samsung will release a fix for this issue on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Samsung forums, Sammobile

