Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets taken apart

We recently saw a durability test video of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone and now we have another video.

In this video from JerryRigEverything, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone gets taken apart, lets’s find out what is inside the device.

It is interesting to see inside the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and see how Samsung has designed the inside of the handset.

As a reminder the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an Exynos 2200 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on your location, it also comes with various RAM and storage options from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The handset features a 6.8 inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it has a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with a 45W charger.

The device comes with a range of cameras which include four cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front of the device.

On the front of the handset, there is a 40-megapixel camera for snapping Selfies and for making video calls, on the back, there is a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

