Samsung Galaxy S22 rumored to have entered mass production

According to a recent report, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones has now entered mass production.

Samsung will apparently launch the handsets sometime early next year, possibly sometime in January or maybe in early February.

We heard earlier that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will apparently launch at CES 2022 in January, Samsung is not expected to launch their Galaxy S22 at this event. Samsung will probably hold a different press event for their new flagship smartphones as they have done in previous years.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 range will come with different processors depending on the region, just like the current range. This will include the new Samsung Exynos 2200 processor and the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor.

The handsets will also get a range of other upgrades over the Galaxy S21 range, this will include more RAM, updated cameras, and more.

It is not clear as yet what design changes next year’s Galaxy S22 handsets will get over the current Galaxy S21 range of devices, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the devices. We are expecting there to be a number of different models in the range. As soon as we get some more details about the handsets we will let you know.

Source Winfuture, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals