Samsung Galaxy S22 range up for pre-order at Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile has announced that they are taking pre-orders on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones. Some of the handsets will be available later this month and some next month.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available from the 25th of February and the Galaxy S22 and Sww+ from the 11th of March.

Sky Mobile, voted Uswitch Best Pay Monthly and Best Value Pay Monthly network, is ranging the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series handsets, available to pre-order now, ahead of the launch on 25th February (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) and 11th March (Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+).

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at just £50 a month, Galaxy S22+ from £43 and Galaxy S22 from £37 a month with no upfront fee, all including 2GB of data and Unlimited Calls & Texts. Need more data? Get Sky Mobile’s 50GB plan for £59, £52 and £46 respectively, saving yourself £360. With the epic new features of the S22 series, you can also watch hours and hours of Sky content on Sky Go, without using your data.

What’s more, customers who pre-order or buy a handset from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series can also claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro* worth RRP £219.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones over at Sky Mobile at the link below.

Source Sky Mobile

