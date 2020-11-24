Samsung Galaxy S21 flagships could launch in February

Previous rumors have suggested that Samsung are getting ready to launch their new Galaxy S21 range of handsets earlier than normal, we previously heard that they could launch as early as January.

According to a recent report Samsung may actually launch their new flagship smartphones in February 2021, of course this has not been confirmed by Samsung.

We are expecting to see three different models in the range, the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the top of the range Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung are expected to offer two processor options in the devices which will include the new Snapdragon 875 and their new flagship Exynos 2100 mobile processor, processors will vary by region.

The cameras on the handsets are also expected to get an upgrade and the flagship model is expected to feature a 108 megapixel camera.

Source Tizen Help

