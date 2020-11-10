More details revealed about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

We recently heard some specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone, the handset is expected to launch in January with other devices in the Galaxy S21 range.

We previously heard that it would come with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display and now it has been revealed that the display with feature a 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The news comes in a Tweet from Ice Universe.

S21 U

WQHD + LTPO 120Hz

Support 45W

108MP HM3

Almost equal width bezel — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 10, 2020

The device will also comes with a 108 megapixel main camera and we are expecting two processor options, the new Snapdragon 875 which is expected next month and a new flagship Exynos processor from Samsung.

Samsung are expected to launch all three versions of their 2021 Galaxy S21 handsets some time in January, as soon as we get more details we will let you guys know.

Source Ice Universe, GSM arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals