Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs revealed

It looks like we have some details on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the handset may end up launching in January of 2021 along with the other Galaxy S21 handsets.

According to a recent report the new Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display, the handset is rumored to have two processor options depending on the region.

We are expecting the new Galaxy S21 range to come with either a new Snapdragon 875 or a new Samsung Exynos processor.

The handset is also rumored to feature a 5000 mAh battery and it will come with fast charging, it will also feature a range of high end cameras.

The high end cameras are said to include a 108 megapixel main camera and a 40 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls. As soon as we get some more details about this new Samsung flagship smartphone, we will let you guys know.

Source 91 Mobiles

