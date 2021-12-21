Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in January at CES 2022 and now it looks like Samsung has accidentally revealed the pricing of the handset. We have heard lots of different rumors about the handset.

Samsung listed the new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on its store in Ireland, the listing has now been removed but a screenshot was taken before it was removed.

The handset will retail for €769 in Ireland, this is with 128GB of included storage, Samsung are expected to offer other storage options.

As a reminder, the handset will come with 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 23400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and it will feature a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will feature a range of cameras, this will include three cameras on the rear and one on the front.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there will be a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung is expected to announce this new android device at their CES 2022 press conference on the 4th of January 2022.

Source GSM Arena

