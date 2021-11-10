Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets benchmarked

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is due to launch in January and now the handset has been benchmarked, the device recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks.

The handset was listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-G990E and is listed with a Samsung Exynos 2100 mobile processor, we are also expecting it to be available with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The device was listed on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM, there may also be another model with 6GB of RAM and the handset was also listed with Android 12.

Other specifications on the handset will include a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to feature a range of high end cameras.

These will include a triple camera setup on the rear and a single Selfie camera on the front of the device, which will be a b32 megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung will apparently make the new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone official on the 4th of January 2021 at CES and it is rumored to go on sale on the 11th of January.

Source GSM Arena

