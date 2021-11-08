Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to get official January 4th

Previous rumors have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be made official during CES 2022 which takes place in January.

We have previously heard rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would go on sale on the 11th of January.

According to Jon Prosser, this date is correct and Samsung will be holding a Samsung Unpacked press event for the smartphone on the 4th of January 2022 at CES.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

We previously heard a number of specifications on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, this will include a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor or a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor depending on the region. It is expected to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a range of cameras, this will include a 32-megapixel front facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

As we can see from the tweet, Samsung will apparently be launching their new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones in February.

