Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch at CES 2022

The last thing we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone was that it would launch in January, a new support page for the handset recently appeared on Samsung’s website.

According to a recent report, Samsung is planning to launch the handset at CES 2022 which takes place between the 5th and 8th of January in Las Vegas.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor or a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor depending on the region. The device is also rumored to be available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset will have a range of cameras, this will include a 32-megapixel front facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

There is a rumored release date of the 11th of January 2022, so if the handset is made official at CES this the 11th of January could be the date it goes on sale.

Source Sammobile

