Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G to feature Exnos 2100 in some countries

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone was made official earlier this week, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. We had heard previous rumors that a Samsung processor may be used in some countries.

Now it looks like the handset will come with an Exynos 2100 in some countries, the device is listed in Australia with this processor, this was not revealed when the handset was made official. It is not clear as yet on which other countries will get this processor.

As a reminder the handset will also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there are three cameras which include a 12megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras. The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, it also features Wireless PowerShare and it comes with Android 12.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals