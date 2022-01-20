Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets unboxed (Video)

Samsung recently launched their new Fan Edition smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which is basically an updated version of last year’s Galaxy S21.

We had been hearing rumors about the handset for ages and it was finally made official earlier this month and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone and some of its features.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device features a Snapdragon 888 processor in some countries and an Ecyxnos 2100 processor in other countries.

The device comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, plus a reverse charge feature.

The new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone comes with three rear cameras which include a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. Pricing for the handset starts at £699 in the UK.

Source: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals