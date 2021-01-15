Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ shown off on video

We recently saw a video of the new Galaxy S21 Ultra and now we get to have a look at the new Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ handsets, lets find out what they are like.

The Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.2 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the S21+ has a 6.7 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset also features a Snapdragon 888 or an Exynos 2100 depending on your country, 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device also comes with a range of cameras which include a 64 megapixel telephoto camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 12 megapixel dual pixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 10 megapixel dual pixel camera.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

