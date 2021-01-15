Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets official

As well as the new Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, Samsung also announced their new Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone and the device comes with support for the S Pen which was previously only supported by the Note range.

The handset comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it is powered by either the Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 depending on region.

The device comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of included storage, plus a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the device there is 108 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 10 megapixel telephoto camera and a 10 megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Here are a list of the full specifications:

Display 6.8-inch Edge QHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3200×1440), 515ppi, HDR10+ certified

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz)

Eye Comfort Shield * Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s screen size is 6.8″ in the full rectangle and 6.6″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Dimensions: 75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9mm

Weight: 229g (mmWave), 227g (sub6) Camera [Front camera]

40MP Phase Detection AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 0.7 µm [Rear camera]

Quad camera Ultra Wide: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 120°, F2.2, 1.4µm Wide-angle: 108MP Phase Detection AF, FOV 83°, OIS, F1.8, 0.8µm Telephoto 1: 10MP Dual Pixel AF,

Optical 3x, FOV 35°, OIS, F2.4, 1.22µm Telephoto 2: 10MP Dual Pixel AF,

Optical 10x, FOV 10°, OIS, F4.9, 1.22µm 100X Space Zoom

Laser AF Sensor * 100X Space Zoom includes 10x Optic Zoom and goes up to 100x Super Resolution Zoom. Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. AP 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

2.9GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.8GHz + 2.2GHz 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

2.8GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz * May differ by market and carrier Memory 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage * Storage availability may differ by country, model or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,855mAh for Galaxy S21 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible)

* WPC certified Wireless charging

* Wireless PowerShare * Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter sold separately for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo and Wireless Charger Trio or a decrease in charging speed.

* Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S21, 21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.

OS Android 11 Network & Connectivity [5G] 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave

[Wi-Fi 6E]

[Ultra Wideband] * Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

* Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

* Ultra Wideband supported on Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra.

* Wi-Fi 6E supported on S21 Ultra. Payment NFC, MST * Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor

Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face recognition Audio [Ultra high quality audio playback]

UHQ 32-bit & DSD64/128 support

PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128

* DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. [Audio playback format]

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF [Bluetooth]

Dual Audio

* The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.

Scalable Codec

* Available only for certain wearables made by Samsung such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds. [Recording]

Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments.

* AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video [Video playback format]

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM [TV connection]

Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps)

Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps)(DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68 * IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

