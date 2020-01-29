Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked event teases in new video

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is coming at a Samsung Unpacked event next month, we are also expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and the new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

Now Samsung has released a new teaser trailer for their Samsung Unpacked event which can be seen in the video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Samsung Unpacked event will take place on the 11th of February 2020, we will get to see the new range of Galaxy S20 flagships which sound interesting from what we have seen so far. Samsung will be live streaming the event from their website.

Source Samsung / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals