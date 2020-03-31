Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max battery life test (Video)

We previously saw a speed test of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max and now we have another video, this one compares the battery life of the two handsets.

The video below from Phone Buff compared the battery life of Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, lets see which one comes out on top.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted longer than the galaxy S20 Ultra, it ended up lasting one hour and 30 minutes longer. This is impressive because the iPhone has a smaller battery than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 3969 mAh battery and the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals