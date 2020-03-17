Speed Test: iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (Video)

We previously saw a speed test video for the iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and now we have another one.

In the last video the Samsung S20 Ultra came out on top, lets see if it happens again in this new video from Phone Buff.

The Galaxy S20 comes with a Snapdragon 865 and 16GB of RAM, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has the apple A13 Bionic processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, lets see how the two handsets perform.

As we can see from the video the the iPhone 11 Pro Max was slightly faster in the first lap although the Galaxy S20 won in the second lap and then won overall. The extra RAM definitely help the Galaxy S20 Ultra win over the iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

