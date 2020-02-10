Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 16GB of RAM launching on Sprint

By

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung is holding a press event tomorrow where it will make its new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of handsets official.

According to a recent report the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will launch on Sprint and it will come with 16GB of RAM. It is not clear as yet on whether the handset will be an exlcusive with Sprint and for how long.

The news comes from Max Weinbach who revealed the details on Twitter and as well as 16GB of RAM the device will come with 512GB of storage.

The Samsung Unpacked press event takes place tomorrow, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20, some new Galaxy Buds headphones and their new folding smartphone the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. We will have full details on all of these devices tomorrow.

Source Max Weinbach / Twitter

