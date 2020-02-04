Samsung Galaxy S20 price in South Korea revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones will be made official later this month, Samsung is holding a Samsung Unpacked press event a week today on the 11th of February.

There will be a number of handsets in the range which will include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Now it looks like we have some information on pricing for the handsets in Samsung’s home country of South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will cost 1.25 million won which is about $1052, the Galaxy S20+ will cost 1.35 million won, about $1,136 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 1.6 million won which is about $1,350.

Samsung will start taking pre-orders on the handsets in South Korea from the 14th of February and thees will continue until the 28th of February, this suggests that the handset could launch in South Korea on the 1st of March. We previous heard rumors of a launch date for the devices of the 6th of March.

As yet we do not have any details on how much the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of handsets will cost in the US and UK, they will probably be similar to the Korean pricing, although we will have to wait until next week to find out the exact pricing for each device.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals