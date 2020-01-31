Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets will go on sale March 6th

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones will be made official at a press event on the 11th of February and now we have details on the handsets release date.

Samsung has a release date on their website for the Galaxy S20 of the 6th of March 2020, this is the day it will actually go on sale online and in retail stores. You will be able to pre-order the handset before this date, when that will be available is not known as yet.

The link below on Samsung’s website takes you to a sign up page for pre-orders, once you have signed up to this it then shows a delivery date of March the 6th for the handset.

As the devices will be made official at a Samsung Unpacked event on the 11th of February we are expecting the device to either be made available to pre-order the same week or the following week. As soon as we get some details on exactly when they will be available to pre-order, we will let you guys know.

Source Samsung, Android Police

