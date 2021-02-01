Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G could launch in India soon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India last year, the handset came with 4G and now it looks like Samsung are getting ready to launch the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G .

The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the 4G model has the Exynos 990, the rest of the specifications should be the same.

The handset will come with a 6.5 inch AMOLED Infinity O display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device will also come with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 12 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will apparently retails for INR 51,400 which is about $699 at the current exchange rate.

source Mysmartprice

