Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will use S20 camera

We previously heard some details about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and now it would appear we have some more information on the handset.

The handset will apparently use the same camera as the S20 which will be a Sony IMX555, so basically the device will feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Other rumored specifications on the handset will include a Snapdragon 865 processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset is rumored to come with either a 6.5 inch AMOLED display or a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It will apparently feature a 4500 mAh battery and 45W fast charging and the device is rumored to retail for around $750.

Source Sammobile

