Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition could launch in October

We have been hearing rumors about a new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone, according to a recent report the handset may launch in October.

The new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone previously appeared in some benchmarks, the handset is expected to come with a Snapdragon 865 processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device is rumored to come with a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung will apparently launch this new Fan Edition smartphone in October for 90,000 won which is about $750 at the current exchange rate. The device is rumored to come in a choice of colors including Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Violet / Prism Light Violet.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals