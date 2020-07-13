Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets benchmarked

Last month we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The benchmarks have revealed some more information about the handset, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The handset is listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-G781B, as well as the Snapdragon 865, the listing has also revealed that the handset will come with 6GB of RAM.

We heard last month that the device will also come with 128GB of storage, the rest of the specs are expected to be the same as the Galaxy S20. The handset will be available in a choice of three colors at launch, Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Violet / Prism Light Violet.

It is not clear as yet on when Samsung is planning on launching their new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Geekbench, Sammobile

