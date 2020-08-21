Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets NFC Certified

We have been hearing more and more about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition recently, the handset is rumored to launch in October and now the device has received NFC certification.

Two models of the Galaxy S20 fan Edition were listed, the SM-G781V which is rumored to be the Snapdragon 865 version of the handset and SM-G780F/DSM which is rumored to be the Exynos 990 version.

We previously heard that the device would launch in a total of six colors, blue, red, orange, white, green and purple and that it would feature a6.5 inch AMOLED display or a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is also rumored to feature thesame cameras as the Galaxy S20 which will include a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Plus a 4500 mAh battery and Fast Charging.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals