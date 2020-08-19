Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to launch in 6 colors

Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is rumored to launch in October and now we have some more details on the handsets.

Evan Blass posted a photo on Twitter showing that the new S20 Fan Edition will launch in a total of six colors.

The six colors include blue, red, orange, white, green and purple and they can all be seen in the picture below.

The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench and it is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch AMOLED display or a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and an Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 depending on the region.

