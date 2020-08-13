Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets benchmarked

We have bean hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition for some time, the handset is rumored to launch in October and now the device has been benchmarked.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-G780F.

The new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is listed on Geekbench with the Samsung Exynos 990 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, Samsung may also launch a Snapdragon version of the handset.

We previously heard that the handset will come with the same cameras as the Galaxy S20 which will include a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

The device is also expected to feature a 6.5 inch AMOLED display or a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging.

Source Myfixguide

