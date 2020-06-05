Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW now available on Verizon Wireless

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW i9s now available on Verizon Wireless in the US, the handset is exclusive to Verizon.

The other versions of the Galaxy S20 have been available on Verizon for a while, this includes the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is available for $999, although if you order it this week Verizon are offering a $150 credit to your bill if you buy it using their installment plan.

The handset is available on Verizon’s installment plan for $35.41 a month over 24 months, you can find out more details about the device at the link below.

Source Verizon, GSM Arena

