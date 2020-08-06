Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra officially launches for $1299

As well as unveiling their new Galaxy Note20, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G at todays Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is priced at $1299 and features a 6.9 inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display a slightly large display than the Galaxy Note20, offering a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels (496 ppi) and a 120Hz @ FHD – 60Hz @ QHD refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+) and is availablel in a number of RAM/Storage configurations : 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM. The three cameras on the phones are a 108 megapixel, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS – 12 megapixel, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom and 12 megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm. The front facing selfie camera is a 10 megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, capable of capturing video at 4K @30/60fps, 1080p @30fps.

The Note20 Ultra 5G has 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage while the standard Galaxy Note20 has 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Both the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones are now available to preorder priced at $999.99 and $1299.99 respectively and will be officially launched on August 21st 2020.

