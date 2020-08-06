Samsung Galaxy Note20 official launches for $999

As expected Samsung has officially unveiled its new Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G at the companies Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, where it introduced a total of five new Galaxy devices. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is priced at $999 and features a 6.7 inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2,400×1,080 (393 ppi) and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Note20 features three rear cameras a 12 megapixel Ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12 megapixel Wide (f/1.8, dual-pixel AF, OIS), 64 megapixel and a Telephoto, (f/2.0, 3x optical zoom, 30x Space Zoom). Together with a front facing 10 megapixel, f/2.2 and is capable of capturing video up to 8K at 24 fps.

The Galaxy Note20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 2.84 GHz octa-core, supported y 8 GB of RAm and an Adreno 650 GPU with 128GB of internal storage and a rechargeable 4,300 mAh battery. unfortunately the Note20 smartphone doesn’t have any external storage options. Other features include IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC wireless charging and in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G is now available to pre-order for $999

“In these uncertain times, as we transition to the next normal, we require devices that offer us new ways to work and play to help us maximize our day. The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra were designed to do just that. Combining top-of-the-line specs with upgraded notetaking and productivity tools, powerful mobile gaming, pro-grade video recording, and new Ultra-Wideband(UWB) for seamless file sharing, the newest additions to the Note family empower users to get more done, have more fun, and find more time to focus on what matters most.”

Source : Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals